Smile of the Day 10.20.21

K'marion and Ziontai Durossette, Muskogee
Kimberly Durossette sent in this picture of "K'marion and Ziontai enjoying the summer."
87, of Checotah, passed away Sunday, October 17, 2021. Viewing 10:00am - 4:00pm, Thursday, October 21, 2021 at Garrett Funeral Home Checotah. Service 10:30am, Friday, October 22, 2021, First Assembly of God, Warner. Burial, Field Cemetery, Porum.
79, passed away Monday, October 18, 2021. Graveside service: 1:00pm, Thursday, October 21, 2021 at Pierce Cemetery, Checotah, under the personal direction of John Garrett. Online condolences may be shared with Tom's family at www.garrettfamilyfuneralhome.com
July 4, 1924 - October 17, 2021. Service held 2:00pm, Friday at First Assembly of God in Haskell. Arrangements have been entrusted to the McClendon-Winters Funeral Home of Okmulgee.
74, Owner of A1 Auto Repair, passed Sunday, 10/17/2021. Services: 10:00AM Thursday, 10/21/2021 Clifford D Garrett Family Funeral Home Chapel, Fort Gibson. Clifford D Garrett Family Funeral Home, Fort Gibson. Online condolences clifforddgarrettfamilyfh.com
