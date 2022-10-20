Smile of the Day 10.20.22

Sunny. High around 75F. Winds light and variable..
A clear sky. Low 44F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: October 20, 2022 @ 1:28 pm
McCormick
Brenton McCormick, Tahlequah
Brenton's mom Kelsi said, "Spiderman, big trucks, dinosaurs, silly faces, 'Spooky Time' and his family make him smile."
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Sign up now to get our FREE breaking news coverage delivered right to your inbox.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.