Smile of the Day 10.21.20

Leslie, Bruce Seaman, Muskogee
The Seamans vacationing in New Jersey "at a restaurant with our son and his wife."
age 88, U.S. Army veteran and resident of Checotah, OK, transitioned, Tuesday, October 19, 2021 in St Francis Medical Center-Muskogee, with family at bedside. Arrangements are pending with House of Winn Funeral Home-Muskogee.
age 52, a resident of Haskell, OK, transitioned, Sunday, October 17, 2021 in the Haskell Health Care Center. Arrangements are pending with House of Winn Funeral Home-Muskogee.
age 56, of Okmulgee, OK, transitioned, Saturday, October 9, 2021. Service, Saturday, October 23rd, 2:00pm, Precious Memories Chapel, House of Winn Funeral Home-Okmulgee. Visitation, Friday, October 22nd, 1:00pm until 5:00pm, Precious Memories Chapel, House of Winn-Okmulgee.
age 92, resident of Muskogee, passed Saturday, October 16, 2021. Service Saturday, October 23rd, 9:30a.m., Timothy Baptist Church, Muskogee. Visitation Friday October 22nd, 3:00p.m. to 7:00pm, House of Winn Funeral Home, Muskogee. House of Winn Funeral Home
