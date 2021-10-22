Smile of the Day 10.22.21

Willow Ward, Wagoner
Diedra Ward says Willow has "has a new reason to smile — baby brother Randy."
Geary Leon Hicks, of Muskogee, Oklahoma passed from this life on Monday, October 18, 2021 at the age of 80. He was born on Monday, May 5, 1941 in Talihina, Oklahoma to Clarence H. and Mary Jane (Jacobs) Hicks. He was a longtime resident of Muskogee, Oklahoma. He was preceded in death by his …
91, LPN, passed Thursday. Visitation will be 10:00 to 5:00 Saturday and 2:00 to 5:00 Sunday at Hunn Funeral Home, Checotah. Services are 1:00 Monday at Southeast Baptist Church, Muskogee. Hunn Funeral Home & Cremation Service.
age 73 of Tahlequah, OK. Tag Agency Clerk. Died Friday, October 15th, 2021 in Tahlequah, OK. No services planned.
79, Retired Muskogee Firefighter, passed away Wednesday, 10/20/2021. Service is pending at this time. Clifford D Garrett Family Funeral Home, Fort Gibson. Online condolences clifforddgarrettfamilyfh.com
