Smile of the Day 10.25.22

Some clouds this morning will give way to generally sunny skies for the afternoon. High near 65F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph..
Clear skies. Low 39F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: October 25, 2022 @ 11:31 am
Dunlaps
Hannah and Ryne Dunlap, Muskogee
The girls' mother Alyssa sent in this photo of the girls with their fur sister Suki at Honor Heights Park.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Sign up now to get our FREE breaking news coverage delivered right to your inbox.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.