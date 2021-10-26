Smile of the Day 10.26.21

Andi and Gus Center, Fort Gibson
Kim Jones-Center said Andi and Gus "spending the night at Gimma's & Gimpaw's in Warner makes them happy!"
age 73 of Tahlequah, OK. Social Worker. Died October 22nd in Tahlequah, OK. Funeral services October 26th at 10:00am at Reed-Culver. Burial at Tahlequah City Cemetery. Visitation October 25th from 4:00pm until 7:00pm at Reed-Culver Funeral Home.
age 49 of Tahlequah, OK. Accountant. Died Saturday, October 2nd in Metro Manila, Philippine. Graveside services Tuesday, October 26th at 1:00pm at Agent Cemetery. Visitation Monday, October 25th from 5:00pm until 8:00pm at Reed-Culver Funeral Home.
