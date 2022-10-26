Smile of the Day 10.26.22

Sunny. High 69F. Winds light and variable..
Clear skies. Low around 45F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: October 26, 2022 @ 8:52 am
Towe and Jimenez
Kendall Towe and Tyson Jimenez, Tulsa
The siblings' mom Jordan said of the former Muskogee residents "they love to play peekaboo together."
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Sign up now to get our FREE breaking news coverage delivered right to your inbox.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.