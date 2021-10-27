Smile of the Day 10.27.21

Roman Payne, Muskogee
Carroll Payne says Roman is "on a day out with his great-grandparents stretching pizza dough at Andolini’s Pizza."
Updated: October 27, 2021 @ 9:36 am
79, Retired Muskogee Firefighter, passed away Wednesday, 10/20/2021. Service 11:00AM Friday, October 29, 2021 Fort Gibson National Cemetery Pavilion. Clifford D Garrett Family Funeral Home, Fort Gibson. Online condolences clifforddgarrettfamilyfh.com
age 51 of Tahlequah, OK. Teacher. Died Friday, October 22nd in Tahlequah, OK. Services October 28th at 1:00pm at Flint Ridge Chapel. Visitation prior to services beginning at 12:00pm. Burial at Cookson Hills Cemetery in Kansas, OK.
86 Wagoner passed on Friday, October 22. Rosary Service on Friday, October 29, 7:00 PM and Funeral Mass on Saturday, October 30, 10:00 AM both at Holy Cross Catholic Church, Wagoner
