Smile of the Day 10.28.21

Cheyenne Wanner, Tulsa
Cheyenne's grandmother, Ginger McCall, says Cheyenne "smiles at everything, but guaranteed to smile when she's around her brother."
age 69 of Tahlequah, OK. Special Education Teacher. Died Sunday, October 24th, 2021 in Tahlequah, OK. Memorial services Friday, October 29th, 2021 at 10:00am at Cornerstone Fellowship.
Isaac Andrew Phillip Alexander, 42,,Resident of Tulsa, left us October 19, 2021. Visitation, Thursday, 1:00 PM-6:00 PM, Keith D. Biglow Funeral Directors, Inc.-Muskogee. Service of Memory, Friday, 1:00 PM, First Baptist Church, Haskell.
Mattie Mae Murphy, 70, resident of Muskogee, left October 20, 2021. You may visit Friday, 1:00 PM until 6:00 PM, Keith D. Biglow Funeral Directors, Inc., Muskogee. Her Sacred Farewell, Saturday, 2:00 PM, The People's Chapel. biglowfunerals.com
