Smile of the Day 10.29.20

Jackson

Kha'Lil Jackson, Muskogee

Kha'Lil's grandmother Debbie Elam says "he is our miracle rainbow baby. He is my grandbaby and has brought such joy to our family. His big brother was stillborn in 2017. So having a healthy baby in 2020 is a true miracle." 

