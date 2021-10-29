Smile of the Day 10.29.21

Keily and Jazmin Delgado, Muskogee
Guille Coronel says Keily and Jazmin enjoyed "their vacation at Catemaco, Veracruz Mexico."
age 28, resident of Muskogee, OK passed away on Saturday, October 23, 2021, in Tulsa, OK. Arrangements are pending with House of Winn Funeral Home-Muskogee.
Alma Lambert Robertson-Pruitt 99, bookkeeper, died Monday, October 25, 2021. Teletype Operator in WWII in Women's Army Corps, stationed in Germany and France. Private family ceremony is planned. Floral Haven Funeral Home.
age 76, retired auto mechanic, of Muskogee, OK, transitioned in his home, Saturday, October 23, 2021. Memorial Service, Sunday, October 31st, 3:00 p.m. in the Precious Memories Chapel/House of Winn Funeral Home-Muskogee. House of Winn Funeral Home-Muskogee
age 52, Haskell, OK, passed on October 17th. Service Saturday, October 30th, 10:00 a.m., First Baptist Church, Haskell, OK. Visitation, Friday, October 29th, 1:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. Precious Memories Chapel, Muskogee. House of Winn Funeral Home-Muskogee.
Alex Evitt, Jr., 68, U.S. Marine and a resident of Muskogee, left us Sunday. Service arrangements are pending with the Keith D. Biglow Funeral Directors, Inc., of Muskogee. biglowfunerals.com
