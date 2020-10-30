Smile of the Day 10.30.20

Holly Hunt, Braggs
Holly's mother Audra says, "Holly is always smiling but playing dress-up as her favorite Disney character Minnie Mouse will definitely get some big smiles from her."
69, retired security officer, passed away on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 in Muskogee, OK. Burial at 1:00 PM on Monday, November 2, 2020 in Fort Gibson National Cemetery. Online condolences www.garrettfamilyfuneralhome.com
James Cawthon, age 61, of Iberia, MO, formerly of Muskogee, Ok. passed Tuesday, October 27. No services at this time..
73, retired truck driver, passed away on Friday, October 23, 2020 in Tulsa, OK. Family Conducted Memorial Service/Funeral Home not involved 1PM Sunday, November 1, 2020 at Pierce Cemetery.
Jeffery Moody, 46, of Ft Gibson, OK. Viewing: 12:00 PM - 5:00 PM Saturday 10/31/2020 at Lescher-Millsap Funeral Service, 700 E Poplar Ft Gibson, OK; Service: 2:00 PM Thursday 11/1/2020 Citizens Cemetery, Ft Gibson, OK.
