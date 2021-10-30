Lindsey Holloway submitted this photo of cousins Tatum Woodburn and Aleena Turner meeting for the first time.
Smile of the Day 10.30.21
85, Logistics Manager for FAA/Presbyterian Commissioned Pastor, passed away Thursday, 10/28/2021. Visitation 5PM-7PM Tuesday 11/2/2021 at funeral home. Services 1PM Wednesday, 11/3/2021 at Clifford D Garrett Family Funeral Home Chapel, Fort Gibson. Online condolences clifforddgarrettfamilyfh.com
98, Retired postmaster, passed away Thursday, 10/28/2021. Service Info: 12PM, Wednesday, 11/03/2021 at Webbers Falls First Baptist Church. Visitation: 9AM-8PM, Tuesday, 11/02/2021 at Cornerstone Funeral Home. Cornerstone Funeral Home & Crematory
Warren William Thomas Fultz, 32, resident of Okmulgee. Left October 16, 2021. A Memorial Ceremony will be Saturday, November 6, 2021, 11:00 AM, First Baptist Church, Okmulgee. Cremation by Keith D. Biglow Funeral Directors, Inc. biglowfunerals.com
