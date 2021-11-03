Smile of the Day 11.03.21

Peyton Strickland, Muskogee
Peyton's grandmother Debby says Peyton is "chilling out with the Broken Arrow Fire and Rescue" before school started.
died Monday November 1, 2021. Graveside service 2 pm Thursday November 4, 2021 Box Cemetery in Vian. Viewing 9 - 8 Wednesday and 9 - Noon Thursday at Agent Millsap Event Center in Gore. Lescher-Millsap
83, Homemaker, passed away Saturday, October 30, 2021. Service Infor: 2PM, Thursday, 11/4/2021at West Side Church of Christ. Visitation 9AM-8PM, Wednesday, 11/3/2021 at Cornerstone Funeral Home and 1PM-2PM, Thursday, 11/4/2021 at West Side Church of Christ.
retired respiratory therapist, 69, of Checotah, passed away Saturday, October 30, 2021. Paula's wish was to be cremated. No services are scheduled. You may offer online condolences to Paula's family at www.garrettfamilyfuneral.com
