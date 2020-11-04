Smile of the Day 11.04.20

Shania Coppin, Muskogee
Toni Guinn says her granddaughter Shania is "enjoying my smoothie."
age 52 of Tahlequah, OK. Sequoyah HS Custodian. Died November 2nd in Tulsa, OK. Services November 7th, 2020 at 10:00am at Reed-Culver. Burial at Hungry Mountain Cemetery. Visitation November 6th from 1:00pm until 6:00pm at Reed-Culver.
Robert F. Newton, 81, Owner, Smokehouse Bob's BBQ, left us Thursday. Private Family Service. Visitation, Wednesday, 1:00 PM until 6:00 PM, Keith D. Biglow Funeral Directors, Inc. biglowfunerals.com
