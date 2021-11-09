Smile of the Day 11.09.21

Dylon and Brittany Hale, Muskogee
Dylon and Brittany are smiling because they were married on Oct. 25.
44, Cook, passed away Saturday, November 6, 2021. Memorial service will be held 2:00 P.M., Thursday, November 11, 2021 at Cornerstone Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation: 9 A.M.- 8 P.M., Wednesday, November 10, 2021 at Cornerstone Funeral Home.
Surrounded by his loving family, David James Ryan went to be with his Lord and Savior on November 5, 2021. David was born March 24, 1947 in Enid, Oklahoma, the only child of Gregg J. and Elizabeth Laverne (Mechem) Ryan. David grew up in Muskogee, Oklahoma, a wonderful hometown, with loving p…
died Saturday November 6, 2021. Services 1:00 pm Thursday November 11, 2021 at Lescher-Millsap Funeral Service Chapel in Muskogee. Viewing Wednesday 10:00 am - 8:00 pm.
age 84, retired U.S. Army veteran and long time resident of Muskogee, OK, passed away, Wednesday, November 3, 2021 in his home with family at bedside. Arrangements are pending with House of Winn Funeral Home-Muskogee
