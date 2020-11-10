Smile of the Day 11.10.20

Tanner Metzger, Braggs
Rachel Metzger says Tanner "loves all things John Deere tractors, combines and sprayers! He is a farm boy through and through!"
91, Cattle Farmer, peacefully passed away Friday, 11/06/2020, services 11AM Thursday, 11/12/2020 at Fort Gibson National Cemetery. Masks are mandatory at cemetery. Clifford D Garrett Family Funeral Home, Fort Gibson Online condolences @ clifforddgarrettfamilyfh.com
77, Teacher, passed Sunday, November 1, 2020 Memorial service: 2PM, Friday, November 13, 2020 @ Cornerstone Funeral Home Chapel Cornerstone Funeral Home, Muskogee
