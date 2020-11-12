Smile of the Day 11.12.20

Kash Manning, Braggs
Kash's grandmother Nikki Dishman says 1-year-old Kash "is such a happy baby — always smiling. This is our first and only grandbaby."
71, Funeral Home Office Manager, passed away Tuesday 11/03/2020. Celebration of Life 11:00AM Friday, 11/13/2020, Boulevard Christian Church, Muskogee. Clifford D Garrett Family Funeral Home, Fort Gibson. Online condolences clifforddgarrettfamilyfh.com
Deacon Leothy "Joe" Franklin, Jr., in his 81st year, surrendered his soul last Friday. A Memorial Celebration, limited to family only, will be on Saturday, November 14, 2020. Livestreamed via Facebook, Biglow Funerals, Inc.
Bobby Wright, 72, passed away Nov. 9. Viewing: Mallory Chapel Porum: 10am - 7pm on Weds., Nov. 11; Family Visitation 5pm - 7pm. Funeral services: 10am, Thurs., Nov. 12 - Porum Event Center
