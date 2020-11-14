Smile of the Day 11.14.20

Appersons

Gerrod and Kaylee Ann Apperson, Eufaula

Johna Apperson says "the great outdoors and the love of my family (Gerrod and Kaylee Ann) are what make me smile, every single day!" 

