Smile of the Day 11.14.20

Gerrod and Kaylee Ann Apperson, Eufaula
Johna Apperson says "the great outdoors and the love of my family (Gerrod and Kaylee Ann) are what make me smile, every single day!"
Updated: November 14, 2020 @ 9:53 am
age 81, died Monday November 9, 2020. Services 10 am Tuesday November, Agent-Millsap Event Center in Gore, OK. Viewing Monday 10 am to 8 pm at the Event Center under the direction of Lescher-Millsap Funeral Home.
age 92, died Friday, November 13, 2020. Services 11 am Wednesday November 18 at Lescher-Millsap Funeral Home. Viewing Tuesday from 10 am to 8 pm at the funeral home.
ROBERT DONALD SCHAEFER-November 16th, 1929-September 25, 2020 Bob Schaefer, age 90, died on September 25th in Muskogee. Bob was born November 16, 1929 to Oscar and Marie Schaefer in St. Joseph, Mo. Soon thereafter the family moved to Kansas City, Mo. After high school Bob attended the Univer…
