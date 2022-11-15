Smile of the Day 11.15.22

Cloudy early, becoming mostly sunny this afternoon. High 47F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph..
A few clouds. Low 26F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: November 15, 2022 @ 9:53 am
Padens
Maddox and Luke Paden, Muskogee
The boys' mama Taylor says "they like to laugh at each other!"
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Sign up now to get our FREE breaking news coverage delivered right to your inbox.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.