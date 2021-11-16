Smile of the Day 11.16.21

Landan Knight, Muskogee
Landan's mother Carrie asked for a smiling picture the day he graduated from boot camp "so to see that smile made momma's heart so much better!"
64, Council Hill, passed away Sunday, November 14, 2021. Viewing: 9:00am-4:00pm with family greeting friends 4:00pm-6:00pm, Wednesday, November 18, 2021. Services: 10:00am, Thursday, November 18, 2021, First Baptist Church, Checotah. You may send online condolences @ www.garrettfamilyfuneral…
73, of Checotah, passed away Friday, November 12, 2021. Viewing: 12:00pm-4:00pm Tuesday, November 16, 2021 and 9:00am-4:00pm Wednesday, November 17, 2021. Service: 1:00pm, Thursday, November 19, 2021 at Serenity Chapel at Garrett Family Funeral Home, Checotah.
70, Retired Chief of Environmental Services passed away on Tuesday, November 9, 2021. Services will be held 10:30 A.M. , Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at Cornerstone Funeral Home Chapel.
age 87, died Wednesday November 10, 2021. Services 1pm Monday November 15, 2021 at Lescher-Millsap Funeral Service Chapel in Muskogee. Viewing Sunday 1pm to 8 pm.
57, Freeman passed away Thursday, October 28, 2021. Celebration of life will be held 11:00am -1:00 at Berean Seventh Day Adventist 622 with Southside Blvd., Muskogee, OK 74401
