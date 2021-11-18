Smile of the Day 11.18.21

Daxton Stout, Muskogee
Daxton's mom Nichole says "I am his proud adoptive mama. We got to call him ours on Sept. 25 of this year!"
age 97 died Monday November 15, 2021. Services 1:00 pm Friday First Assembly of God in Webbers Falls. Viewing Thursday at Agent Millsap Event Center in Gore from 10 to 8. Family will greet friends from 5-7.
age 95, a long time resident of Beggs, OK, transitioned in her grandsons home in Tulsa, OK with family at bedside. Arrangements are pending with House of Winn Funeral Home-Okmulgee.
age 69, a resident of Haskell, OK entered her heavenly home, Monday, November 15, 2021. Arrangements are pending with House of Winn Funeral Home-Muskogee.
68, Retired materials clerk at ACME Engineering, passed Sunday, 11/14/2021. Service Info: 1PM, Friday, 11/19/2021 at Cornerstone Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation: 9AM-8PM, Thursday, 11/18/2021 at Cornerstone Funeral Home. Cornerstone Funeral Home & Crematory
