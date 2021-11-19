Smile of the Day 11.19.21

Ivy Vogel, Muskogee
age 89, a resident of Muskogee, passed, Sunday, November 7, 2021. Service, Saturday, Nov. 20th, at 10a.m., Chapel/House of Winn Funeral Home-Muskogee. Visitation, House of Winn Chapel, Friday, Nov.19th 1p.m. until 5p.m. House of Winn Funeral Home/Muskogee
age 28, of Muskogee, OK passed Saturday, October 23, 2021. Service, Saturday, November 20th, 2:00 p.m. Chapel/House of Winn Funeral Home-Muskogee. Visitation, Friday, November 19th, Chapel/House of Winn -Muskogee, 1p.m. until 5p.m. House of Winn Funeral Home-Muskogee
age 97 died Monday November 15, 2021. Services 1:00 pm Friday First Assembly of God in Webbers Falls. Viewing Thursday at Agent Millsap Event Center in Gore from 10 to 8. Family will greet friends from 5-7.
age 95, a long time resident of Beggs, OK, transitioned in her grandsons home in Tulsa, OK with family at bedside. Arrangements are pending with House of Winn Funeral Home-Okmulgee.
age 69, a resident of Haskell, OK entered her heavenly home, Monday, November 15, 2021. Arrangements are pending with House of Winn Funeral Home-Muskogee.
