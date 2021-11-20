Smile of the Day 11.20.21

Luke Capps, Fort Gibson
Luke's mother, Ashley, says "playing with his brothers and winning soccer games with his teammates" puts a smile on Luke's face.
79, formerly of Muskogee left us November 15, 2021 in Nebraska. Her Service of Memory will be on Tuesday, 12pm at Worship Community Center 820 E. Okmulgee. Keith D. Biglow Funeral Directors, Inc- Muskogee
77, Muskogee resident left us November 15, 2021. You may visit Sunday, 3pm to 5 pm. Final Tribute Monday, High Noon in The People's Chapel of Keith D. Biglow Funeral Directors, Inc.- Muskogee
68, of Hulbert, Retired HVAC Service Tech, passed away Wednesday 11/17/2021. Service 1:30PM Friday, 11/26/2021 at Clifford D Garrett Family Funeral Home Chapel, Fort Gibson. Online condolences clifforddgarrettfamilyfh.com
age 89, a resident of Muskogee, passed, Sunday, November 7, 2021. Service, Saturday, Nov. 20th, at 10a.m., Chapel/House of Winn Funeral Home-Muskogee. Visitation, House of Winn Chapel, Friday, Nov.19th 1p.m. until 5p.m. House of Winn Funeral Home/Muskogee
age 28, of Muskogee, OK passed Saturday, October 23, 2021. Service, Saturday, November 20th, 2:00 p.m. Chapel/House of Winn Funeral Home-Muskogee. Visitation, Friday, November 19th, Chapel/House of Winn -Muskogee, 1p.m. until 5p.m. House of Winn Funeral Home-Muskogee
