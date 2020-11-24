Smile of the Day 11.24.20

Kylie Farrow, Fort Gibson
Kylie's mom Angela says the Fort Gibson High School senior "makes me smile everyday!! She is a straight A student and plays the alto saxophone in the band."
Updated: November 24, 2020 @ 10:31 am
75, Retired Air Force/USPS, passed away Thursday 11/19/2020. Memorial services will be held at a later date. Inurnment at Fort Gibson National Cemetery. Clifford D Garrett Family Funeral Home, Fort Gibson. Online condolences clifforddgarrettfamilyfh.com
90, painter, passed away Saturday, November 21, 2020 in Muskogee, OK. A Memorial Service 2PM Monday, November 30, 2020 in Garrett's Serenity Chapel, Checotah, OK. Burial in Wilson Cemetery.
77, mail carrier, passed away November 22, 2020 in Muskogee, OK. A Memorial Service 10 AM Wednesday, November 25, 2020 in Garrett's Serenity Chapel, Checotah, OK. Burial in Greenlawn Cemetery.
