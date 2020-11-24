Smile of the Day 11.24.20

Muskogee, OK (74401)

Today

Thunderstorms likely this morning. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 59F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies after midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low around 40F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.