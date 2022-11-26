Smile of the Day 11.26.22

Rain. High 52F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..
Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 44F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Updated: November 26, 2022 @ 12:38 pm
Davis
Evelyn Davis, Muskogee
Evelyn's grandmother Jennifer said this was of Evelyn was taken at "her first time at the movies in Muskogee."
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Sign up now to get our FREE breaking news coverage delivered right to your inbox.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.