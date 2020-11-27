Smile of the Day 11.27.20

Elizabeth Crawford, Muskogee
Elizabeth's mom says she "loves her horse 'Dudds' so much we had to get a smaller version to keep inside."
William Isaac Turney, 87, of Mountain Home, Arkansas passed away November 21, 2020. The online guestbook and obituary are available at www.connerfamilyfuneralhome.com.
Calvin Lamar Brown, 54, left us November 18, 2020 from Muskogee. His Memorial Ceremony will be shared Saturday, November 28, 2020 at 2:00 PM, The People's Chapel, Keith D. Biglow Funeral Directors, Inc. of Muskogee. biglowfunerals.com
David Andrew Manning, 68, Retired Supervisor, U S Army Corp of Engineers, left us Friday. His Memorial Ceremony will be Saturday, 10:00 AM, The All Faith's Chapel, Keith D. Biglow Funeral Directors, Inc., of Tulsa. biglowfunerals.com
Ida Mazella Brown, in her 80th year, dozed into Eternal Slumber on Tuesday morning, with her loving family near her side. Service arrangements pending, with the Keith D. Biglow Funeral Directors, Inc. of Muskogee. biglowfunerals.com
Charles Otis Mosley, 66, went from labor to refreshment on Tuesday evening, November 24, 2020 in Muskogee. Service arrangements pending, Keith D. Biglow Funeral Directors, Inc.-Muskogee Chapel. biglowfunerals.com
