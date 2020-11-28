Smile of the Day 11.28.20

Maddux and Jaxon Griffith, Muskogee
Tyler Griffith says the two boys "enjoy going on the walking trails of Oklahoma."
age 63. Truck Driver. Died Tuesday, November 24th, 2020 in Tulsa, OK. Graveside Services Wednesday, December 2nd, 2020 at 1:00pm at Rose Cemetery.
37, Business Owner in The Flooring Industry, passed away, Tuesday, 11/24/2020. Service Info: Pending @ Cornerstone Funeral Home. Cornerstone Funeral Home & Crematory
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.