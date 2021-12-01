Smile of the Day 12.01.21

Shannon George, Muskogee
Shannon's dad John says Shannon is smiling because of her "family, singing and beating cancer."
78, retired mill worker, of Checotah, passed away Saturday, November 27, 2021. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. You may share online condolences with Ortrie's family at www.garrettfamilyfuneralhome.com
85, of Muskogee, owner of Mac's Drive-in, passed away 11/27/2021. Services will be held 1:30, Friday, December 3, at the Lenna Baptist Church. Burial will be at Lenna Cemetery. Hunn, Black & Merritt Funeral Home & Crematory
