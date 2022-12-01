Smile of the Day 12.01.22

More clouds than sun. High 53F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph..
Cloudy. Low 46F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Updated: December 1, 2022 @ 9:44 am
Alexander
Nora Alexander, Muskogee
Nora's mom Jessie says "the start of kindergarten this year has brought out her love of all things creepy and crawly."
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Sign up now to get our FREE breaking news coverage delivered right to your inbox.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.