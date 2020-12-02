Smile of the Day 12.02.20

Charliee Aburto, Muskogee
Charliee's mom Mackenzie says "she smiles when people talk to her."
Updated: December 2, 2020 @ 4:01 pm
78, retired receptionist, passed away Thursday, November 26, 2020 in Checotah, OK. No Service planned. You may share online condolences at www.garrettfamilyfuneralhome.com
56, Self-employed, passed Sunday, November 29, 2020 Memorial service: 2PM, Thursday, December 3, 2020 @ Boulevard Christian Church, Muskogee Services provided by Cornerstone Funeral Home, Muskogee
78, Toll Booth Attendant, passed away Friday 11/27/2020. Memorial services 10:00AM Friday, 12/04/2020, First Freewill Baptist Church, Fort Gibson. Clifford D Garrett Family Funeral Home, Fort Gibson. Online condolences clifforddgarrettfamilyfh.com
Daphne Lee Newton, 57, left us November 24, 2020. Her Sacred Farewell, Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at 2:00 PM, Faith Deliverance Christian Center, Muskogee. Keith D. Biglow Funeral Directors, Inc. biglowfunerals.com
