Smile of the Day 12.03.21

M.J. Diaz, Muskogee
M.J.'s mother Chelsie says "baseball and Star Wars makes him smile."
Candace L. Hanson, a resident of Muskogee, left this life on Thursday, December 2, 2021 from her home in Muskogee. Service arrangements are pending with the Keith D. Biglow Funeral Directors, Inc., of Muskogee. biglowfunerals.com
Carrie Mae Lewis, after 84 years with us, "traveled up the highway called Holiness" on Thursday morning, December 2, 2021. Service arrangements are pending with the Keith D. Biglow Funeral Directors, Inc., of Okmulgee. biglowfunerals.com
Collotta Elaine Graham, in her 82nd year, dozed into eternal slumber on November 27, 2021. A former Brockway glass employee, her service arrangements are pending with the Keith D. Biglow Funeral Directors, Inc., of Muskogee. biglowfunerals.com
Cameron Lee Martin, a Muskogee resident, left us November 16, 2021. We will reflect on his life this Friday, 12/3/2021, 10:00 AM, The People's Chapel, Keith D. Biglow Funeral Directors, Inc. Burial in Greenhill Cemetery, Muskogee. biglowfunerals.com
