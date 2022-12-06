Smile of the Day 12.06.22

Cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. High 57F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph..
Updated: December 6, 2022 @ 10:05 am
Hall
Aurora Hall, Muskogee
Aurora's mother Jaydikka said Aurora's smiling, because "she loves taking pictures!"
