Smile of the Day 12.07.21

Hillary Hare, Fort Gibson
Hillary's grandmother Polly said Hillary's "photographer made her smile, lol!"
69, a resident of Haskell, OK passed Monday, November 15, 2021. Service of Memory, Sunday, December 5th, 2:00 p.m., Precious Memories Chapel/House of Winn Funeral Home-Muskogee. The family has been cared for by House of Winn Funeral Home-Muskogee.
age 63 of Pryor, OK. Heavy Equipment Operator. Died Thursday, November 25th, 2021 in Pryor, OK. Visitation Monday, December 6th, 2021 from 12:00pm until 6:00pm at Reed-Culver Funeral Home. Graveside memorial at a later date.
88, Fort Gibson, AT&T Communication Tech, passed away 12/01/2021. Viewing, 12PM-5PM Monday 12/06/2021 at Clifford D Garrett Family Funeral Home, Fort Gibson. Service 12:30PM Tuesday 12/07/2021 Fort Gibson First Baptist Church. Online condolences clifforddgarrettfamilyfh.com
85, Farm wife, passed away Thursday, December 02, 2021. Graveside memorial service will be held 2 pm, Monday, December 06, 2021 at South Bethel Cemetery in Braggs, OK. Cornerstone Funeral Home
