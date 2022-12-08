Smile of the Day 12.08.22

Areas of dense morning fog. Cloudy skies. High 62F. Winds light and variable..
Some clouds. Areas of patchy fog developing. Low around 45F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: December 8, 2022 @ 9:38 am
Williams
Shayla Williams, Muskogee
Shayla's mom Tironza says Shayla loves "family, band, and school."
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Sign up now to get our FREE breaking news coverage delivered right to your inbox.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.