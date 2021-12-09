Smile of the Day 12.09.21

Mia Chewey, Muskogee
84, entered her heavenly home Sunday, December 5, Viewing 9:00am-4:00pm, with family greeting friends 4:00pm-6:00pm, Thursday, December 9, Garrett Funeral Home Checotah. Services: 10:00am, Friday, December 10, Mission Outreach Full Gospel Church Checotah. Burial Greenlawn Cemetery, Checotah
age 86 of Cookson, OK. Computer Engineer. Died Saturday, December 4th, 2021 in Cookson, OK. No services planned.
age 54, a resident of Muskogee, transitioned in his home, Friday, December 3, 2021. Arrangements are pending with House of Winn Funeral Home-Muskogee.
89, Retired Payroll Clerk, passed away Monday, December 6, 2021 in Muskogee, OK. Graveside service will be held 10am, Friday, December 10, 2021 at Memorial Park Cemetery in Muskogee, OK. Cornerstone Funeral Home
55, Tulsa, passed, Monday, Nov. 29, 2021. Service, Friday, December 10th, 12:00p.m., Harvest Time Outreach Ministry Church, Tulsa, OK. Visitation, Thursday, December 9th Harvest Time Outreach Ministry Church, Tulsa, 4pm- 7pm. House of Winn Funeral Home
