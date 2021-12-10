Smile of the Day 12.10.21

Jace Standridge, Fort Gibson
Jace's mom Kacie says Jace "loves smiling and laughing at his older sister."
A mix of clouds and sun during the morning will give way to cloudy skies this afternoon. High 76F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible..
Mainly clear. Low around 35F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Updated: December 10, 2021 @ 11:30 am
age 84 of Cookson, OK. Homemaker. Died Wednesday, December 8th, 2021 in Bartlesville, OK. Services Monday, December 13th, 2021 at 11:00am at Reed-Culver. Visitation Sunday, December 12th, 2021 from 2:00pm until 5:00pm at Reed-Culver Funeral Home.
69, Muskogee, OK, transitioned, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021. Service, Saturday, December 11th, 2pm, Four Mile Branch Baptist Church, Ft Gibson, OK . Visitation, Friday, Dec. 10th Chapel/House of Winn Funeral Home-Muskogee, 1pm- 6pm. House of Winn Funeral Home-Muskogee
84, entered her heavenly home Sunday, December 5, Viewing 9:00am-4:00pm, with family greeting friends 4:00pm-6:00pm, Thursday, December 9, Garrett Funeral Home Checotah. Services: 10:00am, Friday, December 10, Mission Outreach Full Gospel Church Checotah. Burial Greenlawn Cemetery, Checotah
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.