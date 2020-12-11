Smile of the Day 12.11.20

Sawyer Whittle, Fort Gibson
Two-month-old Sawyer smiles when his mom takes his picture.
91, Retired Public School Secretary, passed Monday, 12/07/2020. Service Info: 2PM, Tuesday, 12/15/2020 at Cornerstone Funeral Home Chapel. Cornerstone Funeral Home & Crematory
Gloria Jones Embry, 89, Retired Nurse, left us Wednesday. Visitation Monday, 12:00 until 5;00 PM. Graveside Ceremony, Tuesday, High Noon, Fort Gibson National Cemetery. Procession leaves Keith D. Biglow Funeral Directors, Inc. at 11:30 AM. biglowfunerals.com
Mr. Thomas Wilson Sallis, Jr., 74, left us on November 28, 2020. Service of Memory, Saturday, 10:00 AM, The People's Chapel, Keith D. Biglow Funeral Directors, Inc. Burial, Four Mile Branch Cemetery. biglowfunerals.com
