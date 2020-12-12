Smile of the Day 12.12.20

Audree Jordan, Tahlequah
Audree's grandmother said her family did a drive by to wish her a happy birthday on Wednesday, and Audree "sure makes me smile."
80, retired from Corning glass, passed away Tuesday 12/08/2020. Visitation 5PM-7PM Tuesday 12/15/2020 at funeral home. Graveside services 1PM Wednesday, 12/16/2020, Memorial Park Cemetery, Muskogee. Clifford D Garrett Family Funeral Home, Fort Gibson. Online condolences clifforddgarrettfamilyfh.com
Glen Cox, Muskogee resident was born September 30, 1936 near Webbers Falls, OK the son of Euel "Smokey" and Irene (Hibbard) Cox. He passed from this life to his Heavenly home on December 8, 2020 at the age of 84. Glen grew up around Webbers Falls and graduated from Webbers Falls High School …
91, Retired Public School Secretary, passed Monday, 12/07/2020. Service Info: 2PM, Tuesday, 12/15/2020 at Cornerstone Funeral Home Chapel. Cornerstone Funeral Home & Crematory
