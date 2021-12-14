Smile of the Day 12.14.21

Christopher Davis, Muskogee
"Being his momma's little man while wearing a hat like Daddy" makes Christopher smile.
Mrs. Luz C. Reyes, in her 61st year, Fell Asleep in Death on 12/8/2021. Service 12/13/2021 at 5PM The People's Chapel of Keith D. Biglow Funeral Directors, Inc.- Muskogee. Burial 12/14/2021 at 12PM at Green Hill Cemetery.
age 84 of Cookson, OK. Homemaker. Died Wednesday, December 8th, 2021 in Bartlesville, OK. Services Monday, December 13th, 2021 at 11:00am at Reed-Culver. Visitation Sunday, December 12th, 2021 from 2:00pm until 5:00pm at Reed-Culver Funeral Home.
69, Muskogee, OK, transitioned, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021. Service, Saturday, December 11th, 2pm, Four Mile Branch Baptist Church, Ft Gibson, OK . Visitation, Friday, Dec. 10th Chapel/House of Winn Funeral Home-Muskogee, 1pm- 6pm. House of Winn Funeral Home-Muskogee
