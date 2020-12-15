Smile of the Day 12.15.20

Garrett Whittiker, Muskogee
71, Retired Forklift Operator, passed away, Saturday, 12/12/2020. No services at this time. the family will do a service at a later date. Cornerstone Funeral Home & Crematory
95, retired Fort Gibson School Superintendent Secretary, passed away Saturday 12/12/2020. Viewing 12PM-7PM Wednesday 12/16/2020 at funeral home. Private family service. Clifford D Garrett Family Funeral Home, Fort Gibson. Online condolences clifforddgarrettfamilyfh.com
80, CEO, passed Saturday, December 12, 2020 Memorial service planned at a later date Cornerstone Funeral Home, Muskogee, OK
80, retired from Corning glass, passed away Tuesday 12/08/2020. Visitation 5PM-7PM Tuesday 12/15/2020 at funeral home. Graveside services 1PM Wednesday, 12/16/2020, Memorial Park Cemetery, Muskogee. Clifford D Garrett Family Funeral Home, Fort Gibson. Online condolences clifforddgarrettfamilyfh.com
Glen Cox, Muskogee resident was born September 30, 1936 near Webbers Falls, OK the son of Euel "Smokey" and Irene (Hibbard) Cox. He passed from this life to his Heavenly home on December 8, 2020 at the age of 84. Glen grew up around Webbers Falls and graduated from Webbers Falls High School …
