Smile of the Day 12.15.21

Tommy Lee Harris V, Port Neches, Texas
Tommy's great-grandma Kathie says "Quin," as he's called, is smiling "because he had both grandmas visiting him at the same time — 'Glamma' Stephaney Miller and 'Grammie' Yvonne Feller."
Tiger, age 58, passed from this life on December 7, 2021 at his home surrounded by his loving family.
Mrs. Luz C. Reyes, in her 61st year, Fell Asleep in Death on 12/8/2021. Service 12/13/2021 at 5PM The People's Chapel of Keith D. Biglow Funeral Directors, Inc.- Muskogee. Burial 12/14/2021 at 12PM at Green Hill Cemetery.
age 84 of Cookson, OK. Homemaker. Died Wednesday, December 8th, 2021 in Bartlesville, OK. Services Monday, December 13th, 2021 at 11:00am at Reed-Culver. Visitation Sunday, December 12th, 2021 from 2:00pm until 5:00pm at Reed-Culver Funeral Home.
