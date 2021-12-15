Smile of the Day 12.15.21

Harris

Tommy Lee Harris V, Port Neches, Texas

Tommy's great-grandma Kathie says "Quin," as he's called, is smiling "because he had both grandmas visiting him at the same time — 'Glamma' Stephaney Miller and 'Grammie' Yvonne Feller." 

