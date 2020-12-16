Smile of the Day 12.16.20

Nieves Hernandez, Muskogee
Hernandez's stepdaughter Tina Cox says "my 91-year-old stepdad lives with mom in Muskogee. He loves to make her laugh, even if it means wearing her gardening hat!"
70, commercial truck driver, died Thursday, December 10, 2020. Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, December 18, 2020 at Fort Gibson National Cemetery. Checotah Funeral & Cremation Service.
age 72. Hair Dresser. Died December 11th in Tulsa, OK. Graveside Services December 18th at 2:00pm at Moody Cemetery. Visitation December 17th from 2:00pm until 5:00pm at Reed-Culver Funeral Home.
James Earl "Sonny" Gladd of Fort Gibson, OK was born the son of Joseph and Irene Gladd on Jun 7, 1933 at Fort Gibson, OK, passed Nov 26 2020 at Fort Gibson Oklahoma.
95, retired Fort Gibson School Superintendent Secretary, passed away Saturday 12/12/2020. Viewing 12PM-7PM Wednesday 12/16/2020 at funeral home. Private family service. Clifford D Garrett Family Funeral Home, Fort Gibson. Online condolences clifforddgarrettfamilyfh.com
71, Retired Forklift Operator, passed away, Saturday, 12/12/2020. No services at this time. the family will do a service at a later date. Cornerstone Funeral Home & Crematory
