Smile of the Day 12.16.20

Hernandez

Nieves Hernandez, Muskogee

Hernandez's stepdaughter Tina Cox says "my 91-year-old stepdad lives with mom in Muskogee. He loves to make her laugh, even if it means wearing her gardening hat!"

