Smile of the Day 12.17.21

Muskogee, OK (74401)

Today

Thunderstorms. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High 61F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Showers likely along with a possible rumble of thunder early, then cloudy skies after midnight. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low around 40F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%.