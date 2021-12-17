Smile of the Day 12.17.21

Aspen Stewart, Muskogee
Candy Stewart says about Aspen: "being an OU cheerleader makes this girl smile."
Thunderstorms. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High 61F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%..
Showers likely along with a possible rumble of thunder early, then cloudy skies after midnight. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low around 40F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
Updated: December 17, 2021 @ 9:20 am
age 66, died Wednesday December 15, 2021. Funeral service 10:00 am Saturday December 18, 2021 at Keefeton Free Will Baptist Church under the direction of Lescher-Millsap Funeral Home. Viewing Friday from Noon to 8:00 pm.
"after Four-score and One Years" transitioned to Eternal Rest on 12/14/2021 in Muskogee with family by her side. Memorial Service will commence on 12/21/2021 at 1PM in the People's Chapel of the Keith D. Biglow Funeral Directors
38, of Muskogee, OK, passed away on 12/01/2021, in Muskogee, Oklahoma. You may visit him as he rest in peaceful repose on 12/17/2021 from 10AM to 6PM at Keith D. Biglow Funeral Directors, Inc.- Muskogee
in her 82nd year, "Ascended into the Heavens" on 11/27/2021. Visitation 12/17/2021 from 1PM to 6PM in The People's Chapel of Keith D. Biglow Funeral Directors, Inc. Graveside Saturday 12/18/2021, 12PM at Pleasant Grove Cemetery Tullahassee, Ok.
