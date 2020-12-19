Smile of the Day 12.19.20

Alyssa White, Muskogee
Alyssa's family says "she keeps us in line and keeps us going."
65, Parts Department of Keith's True Value of Fort Gibson/Previous Owner of 4 Mile Stop & Cafe of Fort Gibson, passed away Friday, December 11, 2020. Services pending until after the holidays.
74, Mail Carrier for Tulsa, OK., passed away on Sunday, December 13, 2020. Services provided by Cornerstone Funeral Home, Muskogee, OK.
age 67. Died December 16th in Fort Smith, AR. Funeral Services December 21st at 10:00am at Reed-Culver Funeral Home. Burial at Ross Cemetery in Park Hill, OK.
