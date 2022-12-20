Smile of the Day 12.20.22

Partly cloudy. High 47F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph..
Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 28F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: December 20, 2022 @ 10:48 am
Hill
Hensley Hill, Oktaha
Hensley's mom Heather says Hensley "is full of sass and has SO much love for her family!"
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Sign up now to get our FREE breaking news coverage delivered right to your inbox.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.