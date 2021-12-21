Smile of the Day 12.21.21

Kaiden Hollis, Muskogee
Kaiden's grandmother Kathy said "was napping and each time I said, 'Gamma loves you,' he would smile."
Alkberto Gallegos, 84, Muskogee resident, left us on Saturday, December 18, 2021. Visitation Tuesday, 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM, and Funeral Wednesday, 1:00 PM, both in The People's Chapel, Keith D. Biglow Funeral Directors, Inc., of Muskogee. biglowfunerals.com
87, of Eufaula, passed away Thursday, December 16, Viewing: 9:00am-4:00pm, family greeting friends 4:00pm-6:00pm,Tuesday, December 21, at Garrett Funeral Home Checotah; Services 1:00pm, Wednesday, December 22, at Lighthouse in Eufaula; Burial to follow at Morris Cemetery, Morris, Oklahoma
87, Retired Plumber, passed Tuesday, 12/14/2021. Service Info: 11:30AM, Thursday, 12/23/2021 at Cornerstone Funeral Home Chapel.
