Smile of the Day 12.22.21

Emani Stancle, Muskogee
Christmas and Cocomelon make Emani smile.
Bruce Allen McAfee passed away on December 8, 2021 after a valiant battle with cancer. He was known for his steadfast loyalty and preparedness, and was always willing to lend a helping hand, whether it be for family, friends or the homeless. Friends and family are invited to a celebration of…
88, Retired Daycare Business Owner, passed away on Sunday, December 19, 2021. Memorial service will be held 3pm, Thursday, December 23, 2021 at Cornerstone Funeral Home Chapel.
Alkberto Gallegos, 84, Muskogee resident, left us on Saturday, December 18, 2021. Visitation Tuesday, 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM, and Funeral Wednesday, 1:00 PM, both in The People's Chapel, Keith D. Biglow Funeral Directors, Inc., of Muskogee. biglowfunerals.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.