Smile of the Day 12.23.20

Jack Southern, Muskogee
Jack's mother Kaylee says her 4-month-old son "has the prettiest orange hair and loves to play constantly jumping in his jumper."
Age 78, viewing will be on Wednesday, December 23, 2020 from 11:00 A.M. to 6:00 P.M. at Muskogee Shipman Funeral Home.
Dr. Deary Vaughn, 84, left us on December 15, 2020. His Hour of Remembrance will be Tuesday, December 29, 2020 at 11:00 AM, Antioch Temple of Hope. Keith D. Biglow Funeral Directors, Inc., of Muskogee. biglowfunerals.com
Jeffrey A. Colbert, Jr., 56, resident of Okmulgee, left us December 14, 2020. He was cremated and private memorial ceremony at a later date by the family. Keith D. Biglow Funeral Directors, of Okmulgee. biglowfunerals.com
St. Patrick "Pat" Elliot Rucker, in his 84th year, passed from life to everlasting memory on Saturday, December 19, 2020. Service arrangements pending with Keith D. Biglow Funeral Directors, Inc., of Muskogee. biglowfunerals.com
Minister Tonie LaGail Ray-Cole, 55, left us Tuesday, December 15, 2020. Her final Tributes will be shared Wednesday, 11:00 AM, Greater Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church. Keith D. Biglow Funeral Directors, Inc., of Muskogee. biglowfunerals.com
