Smile of the Day 12.23.21

Natalee Byrd, Muskogee
Kiersten Byrd says what makes Natalee smile is "her mama, daddy and sister."
Died Sunday December 19, 2021. She was 93. Graveside service 2:00 pm Monday December 27, 2021 at Fields Cemetery in Porum under the direction of Lescher-Millsap Funeral Home. Viewing Sunday 1 pm to 8 pm.
Retired Muskogee Assistant Fire Chief, died December 19, 2021. Service 10 am Monday December 27, 2021 at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Viewing 1- 8 pm Sunday at Lescher-Millsap Funeral Home. Rosary at 6 pm Sunday.
Bruce Allen McAfee passed away on December 8, 2021 after a valiant battle with cancer. He was known for his steadfast loyalty and preparedness, and was always willing to lend a helping hand, whether it be for family, friends or the homeless. Friends and family are invited to a celebration of…
88, Retired Daycare Business Owner, passed away on Sunday, December 19, 2021. Memorial service will be held 3pm, Thursday, December 23, 2021 at Cornerstone Funeral Home Chapel.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.